Public health officials close Toronto school after several COVID-19 variant cases identified

Public health authorities have ordered the closure of a Toronto school after several cases of a COVID-19 variant were found.

Toronto’s health unit says a COVID-19 outbreak in Donwood Park Public School has sickened six people in the school.

Those include four cases that have screened positive for a variant.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Tracking Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans: A continuing guide

The unit says the four variant cases are likely from community exposure.

It says testing is recommended for the whole school as well as families of those at the school.

Health officials say the school’s temporary closure is a “precautionary measure” to allow an investigation to be conducted while preventing further virus spread.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 966 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The province said 11 more people have died from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 253 cases were in Toronto, 223 in Peel Region and 99 in York Region.

The province administered 22,326 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine since the last report, for a total of 727,021 doses administered across the province so far.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says more Canadians will get vaccinated sooner now that a third vaccine has been approved in Canada and more doses of it have been secured. Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the AstraZeneca vaccine and all the others Health Canada has approved are safe and effective against COVID-19. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.