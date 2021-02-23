Ontario reports 975 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 975 new cases of COVID-19 today, along with 12 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel Region and 89 in York Region.

The province is also logging 1,002 cases newly considered resolved.

It says another 16,252 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the previous update.

A total of 585,707 vaccine doses have been administered in the province so far, according to provincial data.

There have been 295,119 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Ontario since the pandemic began, 277,939 of which have been resolved and 6,884 that have led to death.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he knows Canadians are tired of the pandemic but the new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 circulating in Canada mean we have to keep at the hard work even longer. The Canadian Press

