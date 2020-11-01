Ontario reports 977 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

Open this photo in gallery A man wears a mask as he walks down the sidewalk in Peterborough, Ontario on April 17, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 977 new cases of COVID-19 today, a slight dip from the day before when new diagnoses spiked above 1,000.

The bulk of the latest cases remain in the province’s four infection hot spots, with 279 reported in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region.

Public health officials also say the province has seen nine new deaths attributable to the virus over the last 24 hours.

The new provincial data is based on more than 37,100 tests completed over the past 24 hours.

Public health officials say at least 864 cases were classified as resolved during that time period.

Over the last week, officials have maintained that Ontario’s COVID-19 case totals are heading in the right direction despite numbers that have remained high and sometimes surpassed the 1,000 mark.

