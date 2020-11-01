 Skip to main content

Ontario reports 977 new cases of COVID-19, nine deaths

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A man wears a mask as he walks down the sidewalk in Peterborough, Ontario on April 17, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 977 new cases of COVID-19 today, a slight dip from the day before when new diagnoses spiked above 1,000.

The bulk of the latest cases remain in the province’s four infection hot spots, with 279 reported in Toronto, 238 in Peel, 130 in Ottawa and 113 in York Region.

Public health officials also say the province has seen nine new deaths attributable to the virus over the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

The new provincial data is based on more than 37,100 tests completed over the past 24 hours.

Public health officials say at least 864 cases were classified as resolved during that time period.

Over the last week, officials have maintained that Ontario’s COVID-19 case totals are heading in the right direction despite numbers that have remained high and sometimes surpassed the 1,000 mark.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies