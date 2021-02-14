Ontario reports 981 new cases of COVID-19, 42 coronavirus-related deaths

Open this photo in gallery People wear masks to protect them from the COVID-19 virus in Kingston, Ontario, on Feb. 10, 2021. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 981 new cases of COVID-19 today and 42 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 122 new cases in Toronto, 209 in Peel Region, and 171 in York Region.

The province says 48,701 tests were completed since the last daily update.

A total of 467,626 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Data shows 705 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19, with 292 of those patients in intensive care and 203 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, authorities in northern Ontario say they’ve confirmed that a COVID-19 variant originally discovered in South Africa has surfaced in North Bay, Ont.

