Ontario reports 987 new COVID-19 cases, 16 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 987 new COVID-19 cases today and 16 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

That brings the provincial total to 79,692 cases, which includes 3,182 deaths and 68,189 cases considered resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 319 of the cases recorded today are in Toronto, 299 are in Peel Region, 85 in York Region and 62 in Durham Region.

The province says it completed nearly 28,600 tests since the last daily report.

The new numbers come a day after the provincial government announced a tiered, colour-coded system for managing pandemic measures.

The system is meant to provide a safe framework for easing additional restrictions that were imposed on four hot spot regions, and which are set to expire this week.

