Ontario reports additional 3,216 COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths as hospitalizations decline

Open this photo in gallery People line up for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the University of Toronto Mississauga campus on May 6, 2021. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario reported 3,216 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

The province is also reporting 47 more deaths linked to the virus.

Provincial figures show 1,640 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 848 in intensive care as of Sunday morning.

Of those hospitalized, 580 people were on ventilators.

The latest numbers are based on 38,540 completed tests.

The province says 121,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday for a total of 6,144,685 doses.

