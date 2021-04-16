 Skip to main content
Ontario reports another single-day record with 4,812 new cases of COVID-19

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting another record in new daily COVID-19 infections as the government considers additional measures to curb surging cases.

The province logged 4,812 new cases today, up from Thursday’s record of 4,736.

It is also reporting 25 more deaths related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 1,469 of the new cases are in Toronto, 851 are in Peel Region, 491 are in York Region, 366 are in Ottawa and 268 are in Durham Region.

The province could announce new public health restrictions today, following recommendations made to cabinet.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said “everything is on the table” when asked about possible new restrictions on Thursday.

