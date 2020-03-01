 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario reports four new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Ontario health officials say there are four more cases of the new coronavirus in the province.

The latest diagnoses bring the number of cases of COVID-19 in Ontario to 15, though three have since been resolved.

Officials say the four patients are all from the Greater Toronto Area, and all had recently travelled.

They say one of the cases is a Toronto man in his 50s who lives in Vaughan, Ont., whose brother was also diagnosed with the virus after being in Iran.

Another of the cases is a man from York Region in his 40s, who recently returned from Iran and whose wife was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.

The third is a man in his 50s who got back from Iran a week ago and went to hospital on Friday.

The fourth patient is a woman in her 70s from Newmarket, and was recently in Egypt with another person who was recently diagnosed with the virus.

All of the patients are in self-isolation.

