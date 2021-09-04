Ontario reports highest daily COVID-19 case count in months with 944 new infections

Ontario is reporting 944 more cases of COVID-19 today, the highest number recorded in more than three months.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 736 of the new diagnoses are in people who are not fully vaccinated, or whose vaccination status isn’t known.

She says 309 people are hospitalized with the virus, only 34 of whom are fully immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial data shows 172 people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, with 97 patients on a ventilator.

Elliott says the province has administered nearly 21 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says nearly 83.5 per cent of residents aged 12 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine, while 76.9 per cent are fully immunized with two shots.

The province this week announced a vaccine certificate program aimed in part at boosting those numbers.