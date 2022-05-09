Ontario reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday, after reporting 10 new deaths on Sunday.

The province says there are 1,213 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 1,167 on Sunday, though more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not report data during the weekend.

The number of people in intensive care decreased slightly to 201 from 207 the previous day.

Health officials are also reporting 1,206 new infections detected by PCR testing, which is limited to certain groups.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

More than 26 per cent of long-term care homes in Ontario have active COVID-19 outbreaks.

