// //

Canada

Register
Ontario reports more than 400 COVID-19 cases for first time since June

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario has risen above 400 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since mid-June.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 423 new infections and six deaths from the virus.

That brings the seven-day rolling average to 261 cases, compared to 196 a week earlier.

The new cases are based on nearly 15,000 tests completed in the past day.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there were 109 new cases in Toronto, 57 in York Region, 51 in Peel Region, 42 in Hamilton and 29 in Windsor-Essex.

There are 115 people in intensive care due to COVID-related critical illness and 55 patients are on ventilators.

