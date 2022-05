Ontario is reporting no new deaths linked to COVID-19 today for the first time since April 4 after reporting 17 new deaths on Sunday.

The province reports there are 1,423 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up 13 from the previous day, but notes that more than 10 per cent of facilities don’t share data from the weekends.

There are 211 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, an increase of 24 from the day before.

The province reports 1,275 new infections today, but access to PCR testing is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

The test positivity rate is 14 per cent today.

