Ontario reports one new COVID-19 death, 204 cases; third straight day above 200

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott answers questions at the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 30, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting more than 200 new cases of COVID-19 for a third straight day, along with one new death from the novel coronavirus.

There were 204 new cases in today’s report, following 232 cases on Saturday and 213 cases on Friday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto is reporting 63 new cases, with 47 in Ottawa and 35 in Peel Region.

She says 27 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting none.

Elliott says 64 per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

The total number of cases has reached 44,504, with 39,841 considered resolved and 2,815 deaths.

