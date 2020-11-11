 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario reports record 1,426 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting 1,426 new cases of COVID-19 today, marking a new daily record.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 468 new cases in Peel Region, 384 in Toronto, and 180 in York Region.

Elliott says there are also 63 new cases in Durham and 62 in Hamilton.

Ontario also reported 15 new deaths due to the virus.

The province says it has conducted 36,707 tests since the last daily report.

It also reported 198 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 116 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 654 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

Meanwhile, health officials say five students at the University of Windsor have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak linked to a campus residence.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the outbreak is linked to a Halloween party hosted at a residence building.

Thirteen other students are self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it’s believed an individual had travelled outside the Windsor-Essex area and then attended the party with mild symptoms.

The university says it has moved affected students to a separate location.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed optimism about early results for a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, saying there is now 'light at the end of the tunnel' when it comes to the pandemic. The Canadian Press

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

