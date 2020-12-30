Ontario reports record 2,923 new COVID-19 cases

Open this photo in gallery A nurse guides people being tested for COVID-19 outside a hospital in Toronto, on Dec. 10, 2020. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

Ontario is reporting 2,923 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.

The province also logged 19 new deaths related to the novel coronavirus since the last report.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 998 of the new cases reported today are in Toronto, 441 in Peel Region, 408 in York Region, 158 in Durham and 144 in Windsor-Essex County.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, some 50,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in Ontario today.

Retired Gen. Rick Hillier, who is leading the province’s COVID-19 vaccination program, says the drug will be distributed to long-term care and retirement homes.

He says immunizations are slated to start there within days of the delivery.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.