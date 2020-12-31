Ontario reports record 3,328 new COVID-19 cases, 56 additional deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,328 new COVID-19 cases today – a new daily record – and 56 deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 888 new cases in Toronto, 431 in Peel Region, and 418 in York Region.

She also says that there are 257 new cases in Windsor-Essex County and 194 in Ottawa.

Elliott says nearly 63,900 tests have been completed since the last daily update.

Also, a hospital in London, Ont., has declared itself free of COVID-19 outbreaks after 23 deaths and more than 150 infections.

London Health Sciences Center says University Hospital is outbreak-free as of Dec. 30.

Canada's deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo says all available data point to a need for people to receive two doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for it to work properly. The Canadian Press

