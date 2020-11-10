Ontario reports record high 1,388 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting a record high of 1,388 new COVID-19 cases today, and 15 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 520 cases are in Toronto, 395 in Peel Region, and 100 in York Region.

Elliott says there are also 72 new cases in Halton Region and 50 in Niagara Region.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has conducted 29,125 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 422 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 82 in intensive care.

The latest figures bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 86,783, with 3,260 deaths, and 73,417 cases resolved.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed optimism about early results for a new COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer, saying there is now 'light at the end of the tunnel' when it comes to the pandemic. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.