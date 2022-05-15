Ontario is reporting seven more deaths linked to COVID-19.

In data posted this morning, the province says there were 1,024 people hospitalized with the virus, a drop of 429 patients from the 1,453 hospitalizations logged in the last report.

The number of people in intensive care dipped slightly to 151 from the previous report of 156, though not all facilities report data on weekends.

A provincial spokesperson said Sunday that technical issues caused delays in updating Ontario’s online tally over the weekend. No updates were posted Saturday.

Health officials also reported 1,564 new infections detected by PCR testing, which is limited to certain groups.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 10 would give a more accurate picture.

