Ontario reports seventh straight day of fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on as Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott speaks during the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 18, 2020. Jack Boland/The Canadian Press

Ontario has now recorded fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for seven days in a row.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province has 79 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths related to the virus.

The total number of cases is now 40,046, with 36,279 marked as resolved and 2,786 deaths.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions remain on the decline, while the number of patients on ventilators remains stable.

The minister also says 30 out of 34 of the province’s public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, while 18 are reporting no new cases.

The province says it has processed 28,000 tests over the last 24 hours.

