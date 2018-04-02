Ontario retaliates against New York State’s Buy American provisions

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne waits for Governor-General Julie Payette outside the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Chris Young

Ontario is retaliating in a trade spat with New York State.

The province announced on Monday morning that it will be mirroring Buy American legislation in New York State that came into effect on April 1, which requires the purchase of American-made iron for government road and bridge projects. In response, Ontario is now restricting the use of iron from suppliers in New York State on government contracts.

“When Ontario workers and businesses are threatened by protectionist U.S. actions, I have no choice but to respond. I will not let New York or any other state, tilt the field in their favour without taking appropriate action,” Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said in a statement.

Nearly a year ago, Ms. Wynne’s cabinet quietly adopted a Buy Canadian-style policy to turn the tables on any U.S. state that adopted protectionist measures. At the time, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had proposed a far-reaching New York Buy American Act which would have required state entities to restrict all purchases of more than US$100,000 to American companies. The legislation that came into effect on Sunday was more narrow in scope.

The move came after a long and aggressive lobbying campaign by Ontario in states flirting with Buy American measures, including New York, Texas and Illinois. Ontario’s provincial leaders, including the Premier and senior ministers, have made a number of trips to the U.S. over growing concerns about Buy American rules and the uncertainty surrounding the North American free-trade agreement.

Last month, Ontario’s Liberal government shepherded the Fairness in Procurement Act through Queen’s Park, which allows the province to respond proportionally to protectionist moves in the U.S.

In December, Mr. Cuomo signed legislation creating the new Buy American rules in New York State. While limited to structural steel for now, the law created a group to explore expanding it to cover concrete, cement and aluminum.

“This legislation makes certain that the materials bought by New York taxpayers will be of the highest quality and are made here at home by American workers,” said state Senator Joe Robach, a sponsor of the legislation, in a statement.

“Ontario and the U.S. both benefit from a strong, balanced economic relationship, which has historically included open procurement … It is why we worked so hard to prevent New York State from going down this protectionist path, and why we were very clear with them that if they did not treat Ontario businesses fairly, there would be consequences,” Ms. Wynne said.