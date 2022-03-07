Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and students protest at Ontario’s legislature in Toronto on March 7 over a provincial government plan to deregulate their profession.Holly McKenzie-Sutter/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reversing course on a plan to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine.

The government says it will scrap the section of a recently introduced labour bill that would wind down the profession’s regulatory body.

Premier Doug Ford last week defended the change by saying people who only speak Cantonese or Mandarin were prevented from writing licensing exams.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says today that the next version of the bill will order the regulatory college to offer tests in Mandarin and Cantonese to remove the language barrier.

The move to wind down the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario, which was established in 2013, prompted resistance from practitioners who said they weren’t consulted.

Opposition politicians also raised concerns about public health and safety.

