Registered nurse Clair Judd, left, vaccinates LTC nurse Yinghua Fang with a COVID-19 vaccine during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Dec. 15, 2020.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s long-term care minister says a mandate requiring workers in the sector to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is under review.

Paul Calandra says the rule is being looked at as the government reviews all of its sector-specific vaccination policies and other pandemic measures.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the province’s top doctor, has said that he wants to end workplace COVID-19 vaccination policies by March 1, when proof-of-vaccination rules in indoor spaces are also set to end.

Calandra didn’t say whether he was aiming for that date to end the mandate.

Workers in long-term care homes are currently required to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to stay on the job and they have until March 14 to get third shots.

It’s the only sector in which Ontario has made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for employment.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.