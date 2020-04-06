Ontario says 500,000 masks destined for province to be released by U.S.

Open this photo in gallery N95 respiration masks sit in a 3M lab in Maplewood, Minn., on March 4, 2020. Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says 500,000 masks that were held up by U.S. officials will now make their way to the province, as he pushed for an exemption to the American order on exporting critical equipment.

Mr. Ford told reporters at Queen’s Park on Monday that the province has placed two orders for four million N95 masks from the United States, but only 500,000 have been released.

The province is facing a critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks and gloves, for front-line health-care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Only about a week of supply remains in the province, Mr. Ford’s office said, blaming the shortage on delays in global shipments and “recent restrictions” at the Canada-U.S. border.

“We’re all working around the clock on these items. So I have a little bit of optimism right now that we’re going to get this resolved with the U.S. government,” Mr. Ford said.

Over the weekend, a shipment of three million masks from manufacturer 3M was held up by U.S. officials in South Dakota, Mr. Ford said. He said he spoke with U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer as well as Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about the issue on Monday. Mr. Ford said the 500,000 shipment will “buy us another week.”

“We just need the federal government in the U.S. to exempt us, and I think we’re getting extremely, extremely close,” Mr. Ford said.

On Friday, the United States stopped the export of masks from Minnesota-based 3M to Canada. U.S President Donald Trump issued an executive order granting the Federal Emergency Management Agency the power to “allocate to domestic use” several types of medical PPE that would otherwise be exported.

Mr. Ford said the province has ramped up local manufacturing of critical PPE, with supplies “weeks away” from being delivered to front-line health-care workers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government is speaking with U.S. officials to emphasize that health-care supplies are “very much a two-way street.” He said Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the situation Monday.

“We expect those supplies to be delivered,” Mr. Trudeau said.

In a summary of the call between Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Champagne, the U.S. state department indicated that the U.S. wants to keep the border open to medical supplies but made no firm commitments on allowing Canada to continue importing all the masks, gowns and gloves it needs.

“Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States’ desire to work with Canada to ensure the viability of international supply chains for crucial medical supplies and personnel, while also meeting the needs of regions with the most severe outbreaks,” the summary said.

The State Department said the pair also discussed the repatriation of Canadian and U.S. citizens from cruise ships and other countries.

- With a report from Adrian Morrow in Washington

