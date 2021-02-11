Ontario says it completed first round of COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care homes

Ontario says it has completed the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in every long-term care home in the province.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care says more than 62,000 residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

It also says that more than 34,000 residents have received their second dose.

Ontario had committed to vaccinating every eligible resident who wanted a shot by Wednesday.

The provincial government says it will maintain the recommended interval of 21-27 days for residents who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Premier Doug Ford says that “it is critically important to vaccinate, and provide an extra layer of protection” for long-term care residents.

Canada's chief public health officer says that while there has been recent progress on bringing down the number of new COVID-19 cases, loosening restrictions must be done with caution and that provinces must be ready to reapply them quickly if things start to get worse, especially with the new variants. The Canadian Press

