Ontario says it will ‘develop a plan’ to test everyone in long-term care for COVID-19

Ontario is directing its local public health units to develop a plan to test everyone in long-term care homes for COVID-19, acknowledging the “prevalence” of the virus among staff who don’t show symptoms.

A new memo from the province’s top health officials comes as the death toll in the province’s nursing homes continues to rise, with 399 residents and a personal support worker now having died from the disease. A total of 659 people in the province have died from COVID-19, according to the province’s latest numbers, although the number could be higher due to a reporting delay.

Nearly a month after the first outbreak was reported at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, where 29 residents have died, Ontario health officials said the province will begin “proactive surveillance testing” for COVID-19, including testing asymptomatic residents and staff.

Story continues below advertisement

The province is also directing its 34 local public health units to immediately develop an implementation plan “to facilitate testing of every resident and staff at each long-term care home.”

“While testing of residents should be a priority, the implementation plan should also enable an understanding of the prevalence of COVID-19 amongst staff, particularly asymptomatically,” says the April 21 memo from chief medical officer of health David Williams, deputy minister of health Helen Angus, and Richard Steele, deputy minister for long-term care.

“It is expected that this plan be implemented as soon as possible.”

The memo says public health units should prioritize homes in an outbreak situation, which means they have at least one case of COVID-19, and residents or staff who show symptoms.

"Testing is an important component of a comprehensive response plan being implemented to address COVID-19 in this vulnerable population in order to ensure that these facilities have every resource needed to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the memo says.

There are now 125 outbreaks officially reported at the province's 626 long-term care homes, according to official numbers, but the number is much higher if suspected outbreaks and those not yet reported to the province are included.

David Fisman, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health, and four of his colleagues analyzed confirmed and suspected coronavirus outbreaks at 272 of the province's 626 long-term care homes as of April 7.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario has temporarily banned employees in long-term care from working in more than one facility, but the order doesn’t apply to temporary or contract workers.

The Ontario Nurses Association is also in Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday, seeking a court order to compel three homes in the province to comply with health and safety standards, including proper protective equipment for staff.