Canada

Ontario school board appoints experts to anti-bullying panel after stabbing death of Hamilton teen

HAMILTON
The Canadian Press

The flag flies at half mast at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School, near where a 14-year old student was stabbed to death, in Hamilton, Ont., on Oct. 6, 2019. The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has appointed a team of experts to a panel meant to improve its response to bullying.

J.P. MOCZULSKI

A southern Ontario school board that’s been criticized in the wake of the stabbing death of a 14-year-old student has appointed a team of experts to a panel meant to improve its response to bullying.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board has announced that the panel will include a child psychiatrist, a former hospital executive, a former university professor and a human rights expert.

The board approved the measure at the end of October, three weeks after Devan Bracci-Selvey was fatally stabbed outside his high school.

Two teens are now facing first-degree murder charges in his death.

Devan’s mother, who witnessed the alleged attack on her son, says Devan endured weeks of bullying before he died.

The panel will seek feedback from the community and independent experts on how to prevent and respond to bullying incidents and is expected to present its findings in May.

