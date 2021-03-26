Ontario school board group calls for teachers to get COVID-19 vaccinations over spring break

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario school board group calls for teachers to get COVID-19 vaccinations over spring break

Nicole Thompson
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario should vaccinate education workers against COVID-19 over the upcoming spring break rather than waiting until school’s out for summer, the group representing English public school boards said this week in a letter to the education minister.

The Ontario Public School Board Association argued in its letter to Stephen Lecce that teachers should be vaccinated as early as possible in Phase 2 of the province’s immunization rollout in order to keep kids in classrooms.

“Vaccinating education workers would ensure we are supporting their health, safety and well-being, while also minimizing absences from the workplace,” OPSBA President Cathy Abraham wrote in the letter. “This in turn helps keep students in the classroom.”

Story continues below advertisement

The spring break, which was postponed this year until April 12 in an effort to keep families from travelling and potentially spreading more contagious variants of COVID-19, offers an “optimal opportunity” to vaccinate as many teachers, education assistants and other school staff as possible, Abraham said.

As it stands, teachers are set to be vaccinated towards the end of Phase 2 of the province’s immunization rollout, which is not expected until school is out for the summer.

“It would make way more sense to have this happen earlier,” Abraham said in an interview. “It would be beneficial for all involved if we could get them moved up the timeline for vaccinations.”

She noted that the Toronto District School Board had already made a similar request.

Abraham said she has yet to receive a response to the letter, which was sent to the government on Thursday.

Spokespeople for the ministers of health and education did not immediately provide comment on the matter.

Harvey Bischof, president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, said his union’s members are eager to get vaccinated, but don’t want to hop the queue ahead of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

He said, however, that once the elderly and front-line health-care workers get their shots, teachers should be next in line.

There are numerous reasons for that, Bischof said.

“Educators work in environments that are not allowable in most other public places in the province,” he said.

“They often work in classes that are crowded, where there isn’t room for physical distancing, sometimes with students with special needs who aren’t able to wear masks.”

And because kids are too young to get vaccinated, giving shots to teachers could help interrupt the chain of transmission, Bischof added.

He also echoed Abraham’s point that vaccinating teachers would keep classrooms open.

Story continues below advertisement

Boards in one hot spot have had to shutter several schools to in-person learning because teachers were exposed to COVID-19.

Twelve schools in the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board were closed as of Friday, as were six with the secular Peel District School Board.

In most of those cases, only a handful of teachers and students were diagnosed with COVID-19, but the Catholic board has said that strict public health measures forced teachers who had been exposed to the virus into self-isolation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies