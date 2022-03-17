Students arrive for in-class learning at an elementary school in Mississauga, Ont., Jan. 19, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has denied at least one school board’s request to maintain a mask mandate when students return to classrooms next week.

In a letter to the chair of the Waterloo Region District School Board on Thursday, Kieran Moore wrote that many of the safety measures, including masks, can be gradually removed with “the peak of Omicron behind us.”

“As we continue on this path, we are able to take a more balanced and longer-term approach to the province’s pandemic response, including in Ontario schools, by removing many of the emergency measures that have been in place over the past two years,” Dr. Moore wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Globe and Mail.

Several school boards had asked the government to extend the mask mandate in schools for a few weeks after students returned from March Break. The mar.

Scott Piatkowski, chair of the Waterloo school board, had written to Dr. Moore and Education Minister Stephen Lecce requesting masks be mandated in schools for two more weeks following March Break. He wrote that this would allow for more time to increase vaccination rates among the elementary school-age population.

Mr. Piatkowski said on Thursday that he was “disappointed, but not surprised” by Dr. Moore’s letter, given that it was consistent with his comments last week.

“I’m hopeful that many of our staff and students will continue to wear masks in indoor settings, and strongly encourage them to do so,” he said.

Mr. Lecce’s office did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday

In a letter to the province and chief medical officer of health last week, Toronto District School Board chair Alexander Brown asked for “additional time to approach the removal of protections within schools.” He had asked for a response by March 16, so that the school board could inform families.

Similarly, trustees at the Toronto Catholic District School Board and at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board asked the province for the ability to extend the mask mandate. They are concerned of a rise in COVID-19 infections when students return from March Break activities and travel. Several boards have strongly recommended that staff and students continue wearing masks.

Last week, Premier Doug Ford said school boards are expected to follow the province’s lead in lifting the mask mandate, and that the advice came from Dr. Moore.

Trustees at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board have written to the local public health unit to request an order be issued so masking could remain in place.

“By maintaining the mask requirement for these additional weeks, we hope to mitigate challenges related to staffing shortages due to increased absences and support a safer transition through the provincial changes for our community, including medically vulnerable students and staff,” Dawn Danko, the board’s chairwoman, wrote in the letter.

At least one private school has kept the mask requirement in place. A spokesman for St. Michael’s College School, Mr. Lecce’s alma mater, said that masks will be worn at school, and the requirement will be revisited after the Easter weekend.

Ontario is one of the last provinces to lift masks requirements both in schools and in public indoor settings. Nova Scotia and British Columbia will also be lifting its school mask mandate after their respective spring breaks.