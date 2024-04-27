Ontario to issue tougher policies for cellphone use and vaping in schools

The Ontario government is expected to strengthen its policies on the use of cellphones and vaping in schools, giving school leaders the authority to notify parents and suspend students who don’t comply.

Draft confidential documents obtained by The Globe and Mail stated that the government heard about challenges “with a range of inappropriate student behaviours and inconsistencies” among school boards in enforcement.

The province currently mandates that cellphones only be used in class for educational, health and medical purposes, as well as to support special educational needs. However, “sector partners have highlighted that current restrictions on the use of personal mobile devices are difficult to enforce, leading to inconsistencies in how rules are applied,” the documents stated.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to announce the policy changes on Sunday. Mr. Lecce’s office was not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

Under the new measures, school boards are required to develop local policies on how they would enforce restrictions on the use of cellphones by students.

The government will require those policies include that the devices be stored away during instructional time, except if explicitly permitted by the teacher. If the devices are not stored, an educator must require the student hand it over to be placed in a classroom storage area.

Students who don’t comply would be sent to the principal’s office, and they could be suspended, the documents stated.

The government will also require that students in Grade 6 and below keep their devices out of view or powered off throughout the instructional day, unless permitted by the educator.

Further, school boards will be required to restrict access to all social media platforms on school WiFi networks and on school devices.

Cellphones and social-media use by children and young people have been the topic of widespread discussions among parents, policy-makers and educators. Several provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have attempted to restrict cellphone use in schools.

However, experts say governments and educators should teach children digital literacy skills and how to manage their behaviour and feelings on social-media rather than simply ban the devices or platforms.

Four Ontario school boards recently launched a lawsuit against the parent companies of social-media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, accusing them of harming the mental health of students and disrupting learning. Similar lawsuits have been filed in the United States.

Mr. Lecce is also expected to announce on Sunday that the government is strengthening restrictions on vaping and nicotine use. Specifically, parents will be notified if students are found in possession of these nicotine substances.

It is unclear from the draft documents what assistance would be provided to students who are facing addiction issues.

Cathy Abraham, president of the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association, said on Saturday that her organization as well as other education stakeholders were “not authentically consulted” on the new policy requirements. She requested that the government delay implementation.

“Such a consultation must also include health experts who deeply understand the complexities of treating youth addictions,” Ms. Abraham said in an e-mailed statement. “We must ensure this process includes students, parents and families in their important role as partners in education.

She said that school boards have been concerned about vaping and cellphone use among students and have been forced to divert resources to help young people as they struggle with addiction issues.

“We want to be clear – there are no easy solutions to these similar, but differing issues,” Ms. Abraham said.

She added: “Simply creating punitive policies that may lead to increased student suspensions and the isolation of children and youth who are experiencing addictions may create more harm than good.”