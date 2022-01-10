Ontario students will return to school classrooms on Jan. 17.

A senior government source with knowledge of the decision said that in-person learning will resume next Monday.

The government had previously said schools would move to online learning until “at least” that date amid widespread transmission of the Omicron variant.

The return to in-person learning was also dependent on public health trends and operational considerations.

Schools were shut last week as the government enacted other public health measures amid growing strain on the province’s health system and pandemic-related staff shortages across essential workforces.

More to come.

