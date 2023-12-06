Open this photo in gallery: Construction equipment is seen at Ontario Place in Toronto, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

The Ontario government’s decision to move the Ontario Science Centre to its controversial Ontario Place redevelopment on Toronto’s waterfront was made without a full comparison of its costs or proper consultations with the city or its school boards, the province’s acting Auditor-General says.

The province unveiled a business-case report last week that it said justified moving the science centre from its half-century-old building in Toronto’s Flemingdon Park area to a new facility at Ontario Place, where the Ontario government’s plans to allow a private Austrian-based company to build a large spa and waterpark complex have sparked opposition.

While the government said the numbers showed the move to a new and smaller waterfront building would save the struggling science centre $257-million over the next 50 years.

But Ontario’s acting Auditor-General, Nick Stavropoulos, in one of a series of year-end audit released on Wednesday, says the government’s analysis failed to include the price tag for legal help, financing and other transaction costs for the new facility – as well as any money for the cost of repairing and rehabilitating the existing building, estimated at $370-million.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Premier Doug Ford, announcing a new financial deal for Toronto last week, said the existing building would still be used for some sort of science-based programming to benefit the local community. But few details have emerged about what this entails.

The audit released Wednesday also says the Ontario government failed to consider projections that attendance from suburban families and schools would decline if the Ontario Science Centre was relocated to the waterfront. And it did not account for the hundreds of millions that could be spent on a new 2,00-car underground parking garage at Ontario Place, a garage that could be moved to nearby Exhibition Place.

Neither the Toronto area’s school boards, nor the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority, were consulted on the move. Discussions with city officials, which together with the conservation authority lease the land the province for the science centre, we “limited,” the report says.

The acting Auditor-General’s report also highlight failures in several other areas, including in health care.

The province said that while hospital emergency departments are struggling with a lack of nurses and doctors, the government has failed to put forward a province-wide strategy to keep ERs open. The audit tracked 200 unplanned ER closings in 23 mostly rural or remote hospitals, between July 2022 and July 2023. Without a provincial program that provided extra doctors to fill staffing gaps, there would have been 400 more such closings during the 2022-23 fiscal year, the report says.

The auditor also found that the government had failed to do proper public consultations in its sweeping changed to land-use planning, including its now-reversed move to remove land from the Greenbelt. Complete information was not provided, and the limited time for consultations – right after the 2022 municipal elections – meant newly elected councils could not “effectively participate.”