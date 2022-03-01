Ontario is scrapping some local transit fares for riders using GO Transit to connect to and from their local systems and is increasing discounts for youth and post-secondary students.

Associate Transportation Minister Stan Cho says that as the province eliminates fees for licence plate renewals and removes tolls on Highways 412 and 418, the government is also making public transit cheaper.

A government spokesman says the moves will cost about $4.5 million.

Starting March 14, local transit in some communities will be free for riders connecting to and from GO Transit on municipal transit systems.

It applies to Durham Region Transit, Milton Transit, Grand River Transit, Guelph Transit, Oakville Transit, MiWay, Brampton Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, Burlington Transit, Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit, York Region Transit, and Barrie Transit.

Cho says discussions with the Toronto Transit Commission are ongoing.

As well, discounts for youth aged 13 to 19 and post-secondary students riding GO Transit and UP Express will increase to 40 per cent off the full adult fare, which the government says is almost double the current discounts.

