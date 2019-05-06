 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario senator calls on federal government to fund crisis line for victims of coerced sterilization

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario senator calls on federal government to fund crisis line for victims of coerced sterilization

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

An Ontario senator is calling on the federal government to fund a crisis line for victims of coerced and forced sterilization to ensure traumatized women can access assistance.

Yvonne Boyer says her office has received numerous calls and e-mails from victims seeking help.

She says she has also been approached by victims during recent travels and stresses that a help line must be operated by an outside organization to ensure individuals feel comfortable reaching out.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Indigenous Services Minister Seamus O’Regan told the Senate that forced and coerced sterilization amounts to a violation of human rights, adding it is “deeply troubling” the practice could happen in Canada.

He pointed to a working group of federal, provincial and territorial officials created to improve “cultural safety and health systems” – words he didn’t specifically define.

Boyer says the issue is about stopping sterilizations of women without their consent, not improving cultural practices in health care.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter