Ontario set to announce Stage 3 plans for Toronto, Peel, Windsor-Essex

The Canadian Press
The Ontario government is expected to announce today whether the only regions still in Stage 2 of the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan can move on to the next phase.

Premier Doug Ford has pledged to lay out when and how Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex will be allowed to join the rest of the province in Stage 3.

The three areas were held back because officials said they wanted more data before giving the green light for a broader reopening.

Two dozen of Ontario’s 34 public health units were allowed to enter Stage 3 on July 17, with another seven joining them on July 24.

In Stage 3, nearly all businesses and public spaces can reopen, with health measures in place, and people can gather in larger groups.

Two cities in Stage 3, Ottawa and Sudbury, have seen new cases of COVID-19 emerge in recent days, but Ford said Tuesday there are no plans to roll back the reopening in any areas.

