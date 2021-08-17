 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario set to introduce vaccination policies in education, health-care settings

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario plans to introduce a set of policies requiring employers in education and several health-care settings to develop strict COVID-19 vaccination policies for their staff.

A senior government source with knowledge of the decision tells The Canadian Press cabinet approved the plans Monday night, with an announcement from the province’s top doctor expected on Tuesday.

The source says Dr. Kieran Moore’s directive covering hospitals, ambulance services and community and home-care service providers won’t make vaccination mandatory, but those who decline the shots will be regularly tested for the virus.

The policy will be similar to one that is already in place in the province’s long-term care homes.

Staff at health-care facilities will need to provide proof of full immunization against COVID-19 or a medical reason for not being vaccinated.

People who don’t take the shots will need to complete an education session about COVID-19 vaccination and will be routinely tested for the virus before coming to work.

The health-care sector directive will take effect on September 7th.

The source says the Ministry of Education also intends to introduce a similar COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees at all publicly funded school boards and licensed child care settings.

Staff in those sectors who don’t get vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to regularly take rapid COVID-19 tests.

There are also plans for vaccination policies to be introduced in other high-risk settings like post-secondary institutions, retirement homes, congregate group homes, children’s treatment centres, women’s shelters and institutional foster homes.

