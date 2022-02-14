Ontario plans to lift its vaccine-certificate system March 1, Premier Doug Ford announced Monday, while allowing the removal of current capacity limits for restaurants by Thursday.

Masking rules are to remain in place. Businesses will be free to continue using the province’s proof-of-vaccination system if they choose.

“Given how well Ontario has done in the Omicron wave, we are able to fast track our reopening plan,” Mr. Ford said in a statement released ahead of a news conference on Monday. “This is great news and a sign of just how far we’ve come together in our fight against the virus. While we aren’t out of the woods just yet, we are moving in the right direction.”

Under this accelerated timeline for lifting restrictions, as of Thursday at 12:01 a.m., indoor private gatherings will be limited to 50 people, up from 10. The limit will be 100 for outdoor gatherings. Capacity limits will be removed for restaurants and bars without dancefloors, gyms and cinemas, event spaces, casinos and bingo halls.

Sports arenas will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, along with concert venues and theatres. Nightclubs and similar venues will have 25 per cent capacity limits.

But as of March 1, if COVID-19 numbers continue to improve, all these capacity limits will be lifted – along with the mandatory vaccine passport system, which required patrons at restaurants and other businesses to show a QR code proving they are vaccinated.

The government says that local public health units will be able to impose their own restrictions, however, to “manage COVID-19 over the long term.”

The province is also opening up Pfizer booster doses to those aged 12-17 as of Friday at 8 a.m., for anyone who is six months past their second dose. The shot will be available via the province’s booking system or at select pharmacies.

The province’s public-health restrictions were already being lifted on a gradual timeline, with a further relaxing set for Feb. 21 followed by an end to capacity limits for businesses by March 14. The government had not previously released a timeline for the removal of its vaccine-passport system or mask mandates.

But Mr. Ford had said last week that a plan to lift those measures would be forthcoming as well.

Dr. Moore said last week that the province’s vaccine passport system was under review and that he would present options to the government this week on a timeline for ending it, as hospital admissions continue to decline.

The Premier also said last week that he was not moving faster to placate the protesters, as he announced new emergency measures that threatened large fines and one-year jail terms for blocking “critical infrastructure.”

“I will never, ever negotiate with people that break the law ... people that are in there illegally occupying cities. I base it on health. I base it on science,” the Premier said on Friday.

