Canada

Ontario sets up council on provincial-federal relations, headed by Ford

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Premier Doug Ford speaks in the Ontario Legislature, in Toronto, on Oct. 28, 2019.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be meeting Friday in Ottawa with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ford says he will deliver a simple message that Ontario looks forward to working with the re-elected Liberal government.

The province also announced today that it is creating a council on provincial-federal relations, headed up by Ford.

Ford says the team, including several senior cabinet ministers, will work with federal counterparts on priorities such as infrastructure, health care and economic growth.

The government says its priorities will include pushing for increased funding through Canada Health Transfers, removing red tape and attracting international investment to all areas of Ontario.

The council will also include Health Minister Christine Elliott, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney, Finance Minister Rod Phillips, Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy, Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott and Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli.

