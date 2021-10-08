 Skip to main content
Canada

Ontario, Shoppers Drug Mart partner to offer free menstrual products in schools

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A Shoppers Drug Mart store on Yonge St. near St.Clair Ave. in Toronto on March 17, 2020.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Ontario and Shoppers Drug Mart are partnering to distribute free menstrual products in schools.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says menstrual products are a necessity not a luxury, and not being able to afford those products shouldn’t be a barrier to a student’s education.

He says Ontario joins British Columbia, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island in making the move to fight period poverty.

Six million free menstrual products per year will be provided to school boards, which will then decide how they get distributed within their local schools.

Shoppers Drug Mart is donating all of the pads – Lecce says tampons aren’t part of the program at the moment.

Keith Baybaylon, president of the Ontario Student Trustees’ Association, says menstrual equity is a human rights issue and today’s announcement will help students feel more included in the community.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

