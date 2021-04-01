Ontario shutdown will bring few changes to COVID-19 hot spots Toronto and Peel

Open this photo in gallery Outgoing Ontario vaccine rollout chair Gen. Rick Hillier speaks to workers at a mass vaccination centre in Toronto on March 30, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario is announcing what it calls a provincewide “shutdown” on Thursday, but its new measures aimed at stopping the rapid spread of new variants of COVID-19 will mean only minor changes for areas already under the province’s tightest lockdown restrictions, such as Toronto and Peel Region.

The move has prompted more than 180 doctors to sign an open letter to the Premier, warning that hospitals will be overwhelmed by the virus’s more contagious, and more deadly, new variants if nothing more is done.

Thursday afternoon, Premier Doug Ford is to announce that the government is putting the entire province under restrictions very similar to its current “grey” or “lockdown” level in its colour-coded pandemic framework, which were already in place in health districts covering Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Thunder Bay, Sudbury and Lambton, which includes Sarnia. Schools will stay open, and the April 12 break week is expected to proceed as planned.

Story continues below advertisement

The only major change in restrictions on businesses in these lockdown areas appears to be the reversal of a recent move to allow restaurants and bars to open patios. They will now have to revert to takeout and delivery only in these zones – as well as across the entire province.

Non-essential retailers are allowed to remain open, but with a 25-per-cent capacity limit. Essential retail remains open, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, with a 50-per-cent limit.

According to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail, the new provincewide rules shutter personal care services such as hair salons and saunas and steam rooms, all sports and recreation facilities (except for elite and certain professional athletes), and all meeting and event spaces. Theatres and cinemas are also shut.

Childcare centres, day camps, courts, government services, mental health and addiction services, and film sets remain open, although may face limits or other rules. The construction industry remains open, as do pet groomer and veterinarians and lawn care and landscaping services.

Indoor gatherings are largely limited to only members of the same household, and outdoor gatherings have a limit of five people. Hotels and motels can open, but short-term rentals such as those offered by Airbnb or cottages, can only be rented to those “in need of housing.”

Weddings, funerals and religious services are allowed indoors, but at 15 per cent capacity.

Critics were already saying the new regime would make too little of an impact on the spread of the virus, which has ramped up in recent weeks, even as vaccinations have rolled out.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, the province had 430 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units, well above the peak of 420 in the second wave – and a figure that was rising rapidly. Hundreds of thousands of surgeries have already been cancelled.

More than 150 doctors who work in ICUs across the province signed an open letter to Mr. Ford, released Thursday, warning that patients could soon be turned away from life-saving care if the government does not do more to curb the virus’s spread.

The doctors’ letter says vaccines, at their expected pace, won’t do enough. They say the government’s current colour-coded framework of public health measures failed to contain the spread in the second wave, and won’t stop the third wave’s more potent variants. They demand tougher action, but offer no specifics.

“Immediate public health interventions are needed today in order to curb transmission and prevent further unnecessary deaths,” the letter reads. “As ICU doctors, we are the last line of defence, and we are ringing the alarm bell. Please hear it. We implore you to act now.”

The letter says the province is being “led down a very dangerous path” by using maximum ICU capacity as a “benchmark for tolerance of COVID-19 spread.” The new variants spread more easily and are sending more people, and more younger people, into intensive care and onto ventilators, the letter says, including the parents of school-aged children.

Unlike other jurisdictions, the letter says, Ontario’s hospitals were running very close to capacity even before COVID-19. While there has been funding to expand beds, the number of staff available “has not changed significantly,” the letter says, and there will not be enough qualified ICU staff to manage if COVID-19 keeps growing at current rates.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even if we had unlimited ICU capacity, allowing these VOCs [variants of concern] to spread exponentially is unethical,” the letter says, adding that 4 of 10 ICU patients with COVID-19 will die, and others will survive with long-term after-effects.

“If we continue to allow cases to grow exponentially, the ICU demand will outstrip supply of staffed beds. Once overwhelmed, we could be forced to triage the critically ill, deciding who gets ICU care and a chance to survive and who receives palliative care and dies,” the letter reads.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.