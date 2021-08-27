Ontario solicitor-general launches probe after Wheatley, Ont., explosion left three injured

Ontario’s solicitor general says the province has launched an investigation after an explosion in Wheatley, Ont., that left three people injured.

Local officials say the explosion took place at the corner of Erie and Talbot Streets at about 6 p.m. on Thursday.

They say two buildings in the downtown area were heavily damaged, and nearby homes and businesses were evacuated.

Three people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say they were called to the scene at approximately 4:30 p.m. when gas monitoring devices at the site set off an alarm.

First responders had evacuated the buildings and were in the process of evacuating a wider area when the explosion occurred.

The explosion was close to a location where hydrogen sulphide gas was first discovered in June, prompting an evacuation order and the declaration of a state of emergency.

In July, the municipality declared a second state of emergency after confirming hydrogen sulfide was once again present in the building on 15 Erie St. North. That state of emergency remained in effect.

Solicitor general Sylvia Jones says local officials in the municipality of Chatham-Kent are working with the provincial investigation.

A reception centre has been established at the Wheatley Arena for those who have been evacuated from the affected area.

Chatham-Kent officials say they will have an update on the situation this morning.