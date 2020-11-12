Ontario stands firm on COVID-19 framework despite mounting criticism as daily case count exceeds 1,500

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott attends the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto in September. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott is standing firm on her government’s new framework for COVID-19 restrictions in the face of growing concerns from medical experts and record-high case numbers.

Ms. Elliott told The Globe and Mail on Thursday that the government is not considering changing the thresholds in the new plan, viewed by a number of public health experts as far too permissive to control the spread of COVID-19, as daily new cases hit 1,575 across Ontario. The Ontario Medical Association, which represents 43,000 physicians, also called the tiered framework “too lax,” and called on the government to shutter bars and indoor dining in certain virus hot spots.

But the Health Minister said that’s not happening – yet.

“We’re not considering changing the thresholds in the framework. But we’re monitoring what’s happening in public health regions across the province,” Ms. Elliott said. “It’s really important that there is that framework there for measurement, so it doesn’t appear arbitrary."

Premier Doug Ford is set to take reporters' questions at 1 p.m. on Thursday, with the province to release new COVID modelling later in the day.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Star reported that the province rejected advice from its own public health agency when crafting its new colour-coded framework, released last week.

Shelley Deeks, chief health protection officer at Public Health Ontario, told the Star that the agency provided advice to the health ministry about the new framework in September. But she said she only saw the final plan when it was announced to the public last week, and the thresholds for the strictest level before a lockdown were four times higher than what the agency had recommended.

Dr. Deeks has not responded to a request for comment from The Globe and Mail, but Public Health Ontario said on Thursday it “stand by the reported comments of Dr. Shelley Deeks.”

In the red or “control” level before a lockdown, Public Health Ontario recommended a threshold of 25 cases per 100,000 people and a lab positivity rate of 2.5 per cent, Dr. Deeks told the Star. The framework, however, sets those thresholds at 100 cases per 100,000, and 10 per cent positivity – which epidemiologists have said is much too high.

Ms. Elliott said the government sought advice from numerous experts, including the province’s chief medical officer of health David Williams and local medical officers of health, in crafting the plan. She said Dr. Williams also considered the economic and mental health impacts of lockdowns in making his recommendations to cabinet.

“We didn’t totally rely on 100 per cent of any of the advice that was given to us,” Ms. Elliott said. “It’s not based on one person’s view of things.”

She said the framework was decided upon by Dr. Williams and the government.

“Ultimately the government is accountable,” she said.

Toronto and nearby Peel Region have already said they are adding their own, stricter restrictions on top of the provincial government’s framework as cases continue to rise.

NDP Andrea Horwath accused Mr. Ford and Ms. Elliott of “caving in to political pressure” and lying to Ontarians when they said they were relying on the advice of medical experts on the pandemic. She said all of the advice the government has received should be made public.

“It is a long road to trust this government again, because they have lied to Ontarians,” Ms. Horwath told a news conference, accusing the government of putting lives at risk as daily new infections hit what she called a “horrifying milestone” of more than 1,500 cases.

Instead of carrying on with the current framework, the NDP Leader called for the government to pay businesses to close for an immediate two-week “circuit breaker” made up of widespread shutdowns in virus hot zones in order to “crush” skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers. She said this would be better for the economy than allowing cases to spiral upwards and the temporary lockdown would keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Ms. Horwath said the plan would be similar to the closings in the first months of the pandemic and would shut retail and restaurants. She said schools could stay open with a 15-student limit in classrooms. But she could not explain how school boards would be able to manage this in such a short time.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also accused Mr. Ford of lying to Ontarians and allowing COVID deaths to rise.

He called on the government to bring in the tougher thresholds for closings originally recommended by Public Health Ontario.

“Doug Ford ignored the advice of Ontario’s top doctors and then lied to us about it,” Mr. Del Duca said. “His lie has led to skyrocketing COVID cases and a new wave of tragedy in our nursing homes.”

He said 24 senior citizens had died in Ontario nursing homes with COVID-19 in just the last 24 hours: “That’s one grandparent lost every hour because of Doug Ford’s lies. He has betrayed these grieving families.”

