Children's backpacks and shoes at a Core Education and Fine Arts Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., in 2018.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The federal minister in charge of child-care efforts says Ontario still hasn’t laid out how it would spend billions in funding allocated under a child-care deal.

Families Minister Karina Gould told the CBC radio show “Metro Morning” today that the lack of a detailed plan is holding up negotiations for a deal that aims to provide $10-a-day child care.

Ontario is the only remaining jurisdiction without a child-care deal, and Premier Doug Ford told radio station Q104 Kenora earlier this week that the province is “very, very close” to reaching an agreement with Ottawa.

Gould says Ford’s comments are “a good signal” that the province wants an agreement, but notes there’s still a “considerable amount” of work to do before one can be achieved.

She says, however, that negotiations tend to move quickly once a plan has been submitted.

The Ontario government has said it is pushing to receive more than the $10.2 billion offered by Ottawa under the national $30-billion, five-year child-care plan to cut fees to an average of $10 per day and cut them in half by next year.

