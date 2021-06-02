Ontario students won’t return to in-person learning for the rest of school year, Ford says

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced June 2, 2021, students in the province will be learning remotely for the remainder of the academic year. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s two million public school students will learn remotely for the last four weeks of the academic year, as the government looks to keep its reopening plans for the summer on track, rather than have them return to the classroom.

Schools in the province have been closed to in-person learning 23 weeks since the spring shutdown last March, longer than anywhere else in Canada. In B.C., they have been closed for 12 weeks, and in Quebec, for six weeks, according to an education brief that was commissioned by Ontario’s Science Advisory Table discussions.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. School boards were told prior to the announcement that their students would continue learning remotely.

“Schools will not be returning to in-class learning until the fall,” Mr. Ford said. “I will not take unnecessary risks with our children right now.”

Mr. Ford added that he was “hopeful” Ontario would be able to move into the first step of the province’s reopening plan sooner than June 14, and was awaiting guidance from outgoing Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams.

The announcement on Wednesday to have students continue learning remotely comes despite a general consensus from the medical community and educators that children should return to the classroom for the month of June, albeit in regions where COVID-19 infections are low. Educators and medical experts are increasingly worried about the mental health and well-being of children, not to mention the learning gaps that are associated with school closures.

Mr. Ford circulated an open letter last week to public-health units, medical experts and educators where he said that he was looking for a “broad consensus” on whether schools should reopen. The government closed schools to in-person learning in mid-April because of a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, although schools in Thunder Bay and Sudbury have been closed since March.

Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table found that reopening classrooms could lead to as much as an 11-per-cent increase in infections, but the experts found that figure to be manageable. In a letter it signed with various groups, including the Hospital for Sick Children and the Ontario Medical Association, the advisory table said that schools could reopen on a regional basis “to mitigate the significant short and long-term harms arising from school closures, while managing the risk of virus transmission in this sector.”

The role that schools play in the transmission of the virus remains an evolving picture. It is clear that school-age children, as a group, tend to be less affected by COVID-19 than adults, but it is far more difficult to determine whether children are less likely to transmit the virus.

A new report released on Wednesday found that school closures have “multi-dimensional consequences” on children, including on their mental and physical health, and impact the province’s financial future. The brief, which informed the Ontario’s Science Advisory Table discussions, found that each month of skill loss resulted in a drop in lifetime earnings for affected cohorts, “and is estimated to decrease the national income by 0.5 percent per year, which would translate to a GDP loss for Canada of 1.6 trillion CAD.”

Tess Clifford, the director of the psychology clinic at Queen’s University in Kingston and a parent, said she was disappointed to hear the government was keeping schools closed to in-person learning, and called on the government to lay out a plan for recovery. Many children, she said, can’t participate in summer camps and outdoor sports, “and we need to hear what the government will be doing to support those children and families.”

“We need to hear a clear plan toward recovery for children and youth, which includes a commitment to have a regular school year next year. Kids and families need to know they can count on their leaders to prioritize kids well-being,” Dr. Clifford said. “This requires much more than providing more funding for counsellors and therapists, which is needed, but not near enough to support a generation of kids who have been impacted by two school years of uncertainty.”

Before Mr. Ford’s announcement on Wednesday, a senior government source told The Globe and Mail that a return to in-person classes was deemed by the province as too risky. Instead, the source said the government wants to preserve other activities for children, such as day and overnight camps, swimming pools and outdoor sports, that are part of the government’s three-step reopening plan.

However, the government is still reviewing data to determine whether the province can enter the first step of its plan, which includes allowing patios and retail capped at 15-per-cent capacity, before the anticipated date of June 14, the source said.

While COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations have been dropping, intensive-care units still have a higher number of patients than they did at the peak of the second wave, with 573 people in ICUs, as of Wednesday with COVID-related illness. The source said Mr. Williams still wanted to review any potential impact of the May long weekend and expects to have sufficient data by the end of the week to make decisions around reopening. Mr. Ford’s cabinet met early Wednesday morning to finalize the schools plan, and is set to meet again in the afternoon to speak on a variety of issues, including potential reopening plans, the source said.

