Ontario Superior Court suspends jury trials in most parts of province until February

Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice has suspended jury trials in most parts of the province until February.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz says the suspension applies everywhere except in regions designated “green” under Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

Trials will resume on Feb. 1 at the earliest.

Story continues below advertisement

The Monday notice from the court extends the move announced last month to suspend jury selection for new trials until Jan. 4.

Jury trials currently in progress can proceed at the discretion of the trial judge.

Morawetz says he strongly encourages virtual proceedings wherever possible.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.