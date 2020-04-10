 Skip to main content
Ontario targets 16,000 COVID-19 tests a day by early May

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario is planning to beef-up testing in hospitals and COVID-19 assessment centres, as well as long-term care facilities, in order to reach a goal of 16,000 tests a day by May 6.

The province’s new testing strategy, released Friday, focuses on priority groups such as hospital workers, first responders, and long-term care residents, in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario has also added other vulnerable groups, such as people with cancer or pregnant women, as well as essential workers, to its list of “future” priorities.

Premier Doug Ford slammed Ontario’s low testing rate this week as “unacceptable,” and directed his health officials to immediately start testing more people to reach the province’s current capacity of 13,000 tests a day.

The province’s modelling suggests Ontario will reach 13,000 tests between April 22 and 29, but only if it can acquire sufficient personal protective equipment, reagent (the substance used in tests) and swabs.

Ontario says it is now conducting 4,000 a day, which will double to 8,000 by April 15.

However, health officials said supplies remain a global issue, and Ontario Health will now take a more “proactive” approach to make sure the province’s 97 assessment centres, where people can get tested for COVID-19, have the supplies they need to conduct coronavirus tests.

The province’s top health officials, who spoke during a technical briefing on background only, said they would not implement widespread testing at long-term care facilities – as Quebec has done – because testing asymptomatic people is “of limited value.” Long-term care facilities now conduct twice a day screening of residents, including for “atypical” symptoms.

And despite Mr. Ford’s assertion that everyone in the province with symptoms should get tested, health officials said that’s not the case.

If someone has COVID-19 symptoms – such as fever or cough – but does not have other underlying conditions or is in a priority group, they will likely not get tested at the moment, officials confirmed.

