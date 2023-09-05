The Ontario government is negotiating with its four teachers’ unions, which have been without a contract since August 2022. It was widely expected to be a challenging round of bargaining with the Progressive Conservative government.

Prior to the pandemic, unions engaged in job action – ranging from work-to-rule to one-day strikes – as tensions with the government rose. They reached agreements with the province just as the first wave of COVID-19 in 2020 led to school closings.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has urged the unions to accept binding arbitration with the hopes of avoiding strikes.

The Globe and Mail looks at where each union is in with its negotiations with the province and school boards:

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Represents: 83,000 members, that include elementary teachers, occasional teachers, education-support personnel, professional-support personnel and early-childhood educators.

Latest: The union said in late August that it had applied for conciliation and will be holding strike votes starting in late September. President Karen Brown said that an independent third-party mediator would help “apply pressure” on the government to address such issues as violence in schools, hybrid learning and supports for special needs students.

The union also rejected the government’s calls for binding arbitration, which would mean that there’s no job action and all outstanding issues would be settled by an arbitrator.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF)

Represents: About 60,000 members that include high-school teachers, occasional teachers, educational assistants, psychologists and speech-language pathologists.

Latest: The union will be asking its members in September to accept a proposal to use binding arbitration, if needed, to get a contract. If the proposal passes, there will be no strikes or lockouts because any items that cannot be agreed on at the bargaining table will be sent to arbitration. Further, if OSSTF members vote in favour of the proposal, bargaining will continue until the end of October, and any matters that were unresolved will go to an arbitrator.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)

Represents: About 45,000 members, including elementary, secondary and occasional teachers.

Latest: The union will hold a strike vote on Oct. 18 and 19. It rejected the government’s offer for binding arbitration.

Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO)

Represents: About 12,000 members in French-language elementary and high schools from both Catholic and public school boards.

Latest: The union has rejected the government’s offer for binding arbitration.

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions (OSBCU)

Represents: 55,000 education workers in the public, Catholic, English and French school systems across the province. Members include education assistants, school library workers, administrative assistants, custodians and early-childhood educators.

Contract settled: The province reached a deal with the union last year, which gave workers a $1-an-hour wage hike each year of the four-year agreement, amounting to an average annual increase of 3.59 per cent.

The deal with CUPE ended a weeks-long drama that came to a head when Premier Doug Ford’s government passed legislation that used the notwithstanding clause in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms to strip the union of its right to strike. The government retracted the move after members walked out anyway and the labour movement vowed widespread protests.