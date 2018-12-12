 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario teen has wish granted, becomes prime minister for the day

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ontario teen has wish granted, becomes prime minister for the day

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Make-A-Wish Prime Minister for a Day Aiden Anderson addresses the media in the foyer of the House of Commons, in Ottawa, on Dec. 12, 2018.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Fifteen-year-old Aiden Anderson wants potential voters to remember his name because one day, he says, he will be prime minister.

The Ontario teen wanted to know what the job is like and this week he got a taste, including talking to reporters in a Parliament Hill news conference. Anderson was born with a rare heart defect and said he’s had four open heart surgeries, many ambulance rides and hospital visits.

He made a wish through Make-A-Wish Canada to step into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I kept thinking ... I don’t care how long this takes, this is going to be worth it, this is going to be worth everything that I’ve had to go through in my life. So far it has been,” Anderson said in the House of Commons foyer.

Anderson spent the day attending press conferences and touring the Parliament Buildings. Tuesday he had an RCMP escort, took part in a special-forces exercise and visited Rideau Hall.

He said his favourite stop in Ottawa was the House of Commons: “It was breathtaking in there,” he said.

Anderson said he’s always been fascinated by politics, but especially since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.

His schedule included a meeting with Trudeau; he planned to talk about how Canada can help countries in Africa and the Middle East.

“I really want to know if there’s anything more our government is going to do to help them because they are like us, they are good people and they deserve to live a long and happy life,” he said.

Anderson said he started thinking about other countries when he was considering his wish.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just thought to myself, ‘Well, maybe I can try to do something about it while I’m there, maybe I can talk to Mr. Trudeau and see if maybe something can happen.’ ”

Aiden Anderson says tasting some “amazing” cookies from Rideau Hall’s kitchen was one highlight of his visit to Ottawa. The teen, who was born with a rare heart defect, had his wish to be prime minister for a day granted by Make-A-Wish Canada. The Canadian Press
Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season