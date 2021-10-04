Ontario Throne Speech pledges no ‘painful’ tax hikes or spending cuts

Ontario remains committed to “the most cautious re-opening in Canada” to avoid future COVID-19 lockdowns, the provincial government said in a Throne Speech on Monday, while promising an economic recovery fuelled by growth and not “painful tax hikes or spending cuts.”

Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell read out the Throne Speech, which is meant to lay out the government’s agenda, as MPPs returned to an Ontario Legislature that now requires a vaccination certificate or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter. Mr. Ford has already expelled one MPP from caucus for refusing vaccination, while demoting another for failing to disclose she had sought a medical exemption. The Legislature was about half-full due to pandemic protocols.

The speech was almost entirely devoted to the pandemic, most of it outlining actions the government has already taken or pledged, including promises to spend billions to create and upgrade thousands of long-term care beds and hire thousands of staff in order to mandate at least four hours of direct care for residents each day.

Story continues below advertisement

The government is also pledging new long-term care legislation this fall that would “protect residents through better accountability, enforcement and transparency.”

“The days when bad actors could get away with anything less than quality care for our most vulnerable will be over,” the Lieutenant Governor said in the speech.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government, stung as it was accused of inaction that worsened previous waves of COVID-19, warned in the speech that COVID-19 cases may rise as the weather cools and people head indoors. But it said that its Chief Medical Officer of Health believes this is “not a cause for panic” thanks to Ontario’s high vaccination rate.

However, the government says its top doctor and public health officials are monitoring the burdens on hospitals and intensive care, but that any future public health rules or shutdowns will be “localized and targeted.”

“The ultimate goal, shared by all, is avoiding future lockdowns,” the Throne Speech said.

The speech also warns that “significant fiscal challenges” lie ahead, referring to “unprecedented levels of spending” and the province’s large deficit, largely driven by pandemic spending, which came in at $16.4-billion last year – half the $38.5-billion originally forecast. The Opposition NDP has accused the government of “penny pinching” its pandemic response.

The government pledged to rely on growth to restart the economy – and that it would continue to spend on infrastructure.

Story continues below advertisement

“Your government remains steadfast in its commitment to an economic and fiscal recovery that is fueled by economic growth, not painful tax hikes or spending cuts,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The government says it will “build Ontario,” constructing new roads, highways and expanding public transit “to communities across the province.”

The speech made brief references to Indigenous issues. Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare was in the chamber, wearing an orange “Every Child Matters” shirt.

While Mr. Ford faced criticism for not making the new federal National Day of Truth and Reconciliation a full statutory holiday in Ontario last week, the speech says the province observed the day and that the government “will work to strengthen its relationship with Indigenous peoples and play an active role in supporting healing and reconciliation.”

The Throne Speech, the Ford government’s second such speech, came after Mr. Ford prorogued the Legislature, delaying its return until after the federal election. MPPs had originally been scheduled to return Sept. 13.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.