A single ticket sold in Ontario claimed the $9 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Aug, 21 will be approximately $5 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.