Ontario Premier Doug Ford steps out of a room at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Dec. 17, 2021. "We’ve never faced an enemy like Omicron," he told reporters while announcing new measures to discourage transmission of the COVID-19 variant.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is imposing new capacity limits on restaurants and limiting private indoor gatherings to 10 people in an effort to delay the spread of the more-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19, which experts warn could leave the province’s hospitals swamped within weeks.

The new rules limit private indoor gatherings to 10 people, down from 25. Outdoor gathering limits fall to 25 from 100. A 50-per-cent capacity limit will apply to a list of indoor businesses, including restaurants, bars, retailers, gyms and malls.

Food and drinks will not be served at places like sports arenas, cinemas, theatres or casinos, to address the issue of patrons spending most of their time unmasked to eat. Dancing in nightclubs is forbidden. And restaurants and bars will be forced to close by 11 p.m., with alcohol sales “restricted” after 10 p.m. Tables cannot seat more than 10 people.

Mr. Ford said the new measures are needed to slow down the variant’s march across the province and to allow more Ontarians to get the third booster shot of vaccine experts say is needed to protect against Omicron transmission.

“Throughout this entire pandemic, we’ve never faced an enemy like Omicron given how quickly it spreads,” Mr. Ford said.

Ontario’s new provincewide measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. They follow just days after Mr. Ford’s cabinet previously considered the threat of the new variant and responded with a plan to accelerate booster doses for all adults while imposing capacity restrictions only on venues that hold more than 1,000 people.

Quebec, where the rate of COVID-19 is double Canada’s largest province, has just made similar moves. On Thursday, Quebec Premier François Legault announced 50-percent-capacity limits for bars, restaurants and retailers and a cap of 10 people for private gatherings, reversing a move to allow larger Christmas get-togethers just days earlier.

Ontario reported 3,124 new COVID-19 infections on Friday – the most since May – with 8.2 per cent of all tests coming back positive. The province had 157 COVID-19 patients in its intensive-care units, down slightly from the day before. Experts expect hospitalization numbers to skyrocket soon, as it takes time for the virus to make people sick enough to need hospital care.

Before Ontario’s announcement Friday, public health officials in Ottawa announced their own similar new capacity limits for restaurants and other businesses, joining other local public health units in the province that have brought in local restrictions as they faced surging case rates.

On Thursday, Ontario’s own independent science advisers had warned that the province could see up to 10,000 cases a day and 600 patients in intensive-care units in just weeks without a “circuit breaker” of measures, including cutting capacity in restaurants. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, co-head of the province’s science table, said the moves Ontario had made earlier this week were not enough. He said contacts between individuals must drop 50 per cent immediately to blunt the effects of the Omicron wave.

Ontario’s new booster push saw more than 156,000 people vaccinated on Thursday, a number that is climbing but still has a ways to reach the province’s goal of 200,000 to 300,000 daily shots. That’s the level the province’s science table says the province needs to hit to help blunt Omicron’s advance.

The Premier had also previously announced the distribution of free rapid test kits in liquor stores, malls and other pop-up locations, after facing weeks of criticism that the tests were not widely available. (Eleven million tests have also been sent home with Ontario students.) But since Wednesday, thousands have had to line up for hours to get the tests and the government faced criticism that tests were not yet being rolled out in many areas, including Ottawa.

Meanwhile, in Atlantic Canada, officials in all four provinces tightened restrictions on gathering, closed schools and imposed temporary bans on sports tournaments as cases continued to climb. Nova Scotia reported another spike in coronavirus infections on Friday, with 394 new cases – the most since the start of pandemic. If adjusted for population, that would be similar to 5,800 new cases on a single day in Ontario.

The good news, according to Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, is that the symptoms of this latest wave of COVID-19 appear to be less severe than previous ones, with just seven people in hospital in his province, including two in intensive care units.

Also Friday, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Ottawa is lifting its widely criticized travel ban on 10 African countries and reimposing its requirement for Canadians taking trips of under 72 hours to get a negative COVID-19 test before returning to Canada. Mr. Duclos has already advised Canadians not to travel as Omicron continues to spread inside and outside the country.

The 10-country travel ban was brought in when the Omicron variant was first identified but kept in place even after community spread started domestically. The rule for short trips was dropped in November amid pushback from business, tourism, and travel groups. Mr. Duclos said the pre-entry testing requirement will take effect on Dec. 21 and travellers must take the test in a country other than Canada.

With files from Marieke Walsh in Ottawa and Greg Mercer in Saint John, N.B.

